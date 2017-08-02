Booming Social Casino Apps

When social gambling emerged around 2013, non-sport games mainly followed a freemium model where users played for virtual tokens rather than actual money. Chips were typically reloaded every night and users would have to wait for the following day to continue playing.

Much has changed since then, and on top of the plentiful mobile casino apps that exist today, there are also many social casino apps as well. It’s one of the fastest growing segments in the casino industry and brings in huge revenue for companies.

A major reason for that is the community spirit involved in social gaming apps. It isn’t just you and the app – it’s you, the app and your friend and acquaintances. You may have to ask for help or give gifts to other players, but you can also gain bragging rights among friends.

Social casino apps also involve the usual features from normal casino apps, including jackpots and new levels and bonuses. There are a variety of games to be played, and you can find the right casino app for you via comparefreecasino.com – the ultimate casino comparison site.

There are few big hitters in the market though, including Williams Interactive, Playtika, Zynga, Huuuge Games and DoubleDown Interactive.

Williams Interactive SoCaMo (social, casual and mobile) is the division of WMS Gaming and boasts some of the top apps in the industry. These include Jackpot Party, Gold Fish Slots and Star Trek Slots.

Playtika is owned by Caesar’s Interactive Entertainment, and has a range of social casino apps available for users including Slotomania, Caesar’s Casino and Farkle Pro.

Zynga is one of the biggest names in the world of social casino gaming, making a massive name for itself for the production of viral app FarmVille. It was also the first social media gaming giant to launch real money poker on Facebook. The San Franciso-based company also owns Words with Friends and Wizard of Oz slots.

Huuuge Games is a company based in Poland striving to make its name in the social casino network, with its roster including titles such as Cats and Dogs Slots, Zeus Casino and Pharaoh’s Slots.

Finally, DoubleDown Interactive – another of the leading providers of casino games on the Net – has DoubleDown Casino, Texas Tea and DoubleDown Poker.

A number of the social casino games will require users to be linked to Facebook – with millions users signing in via their account every day.

Guest