Samsung 10.1 Inch Galaxy Tab Unveiled At MWC

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 inch:

Samsung has now added another size to their new Galaxy Tab 2 range with a showing of their 10.1 inch version at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Yesterday.

March release date for UK:

Coming days after the release of the smaller 7 inch model it is thought that this new version will be on sale in the UK from March, the new model will offer both 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity and will be very lightweight and ultra portable which is what we come to expect form tabs in all honesty.

That said we are seeing an increase in weight due to larger batteries being placed into smartphone so all is not so obvious I guess.

This new tablet from Samsung will see Ice Cream Sandwich preloaded and as the default operating system, which is nice for those who like their new Android 4.0 operating system to be native and not a dodgy upgrade!

The processor will be a dual core 1Ghz and the display will be a 1024×800 PLS TFT with a 3 megapixel camera on the rear and VGA for front communication calls.

Other options worth noting will be the size of the on board storage, with 8, 16 and 32 GB options, with an upgradable MicroSD card up to 32 GB.

The 3G version will also offer HSPA+ 21Mbps 850/900/1900/2100, offering A-GPS, Glonass, connectivity as well as the usual.

With access to Samsung new Video Hub, this new device looks likely to be welcomed by many new entrants to tablet computing who want something decent and affordable with the new Android OS on board.

Anthony Munns