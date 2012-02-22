Filthy Britain – Quarter Of Brits Have Home Made Porn On Smartphone

British smartphone porn craze:

Just to lower the tone a little more this Wednesday, I have found this article on T3 to be hugely entertaining, and goes some way to show just how far we have pro..re..gressed, well some kind of “gression” anyway since our ever so prudish early years….

Yes it was obvious that our inner porn star would eventually come limbering out onto a grainy small screen once device manufacturers started to incorporate video and still camera options into our smartphones.

The statistics from Goodmobilephones.co.uk show that 26% of the nearly 2000 Brits polled have admitted to taking a video or photo of themselves and a partner while engaging in a bit of the old hows your father.

And what is perhaps a little more intriguing is that 36% of those who participated in a bit of home grown porn admitted sharing this with people outside the relationship, spreading the love far and wide.

What is more 12% of these people still keep their pictures and video after a relationship has ended.

Mark Owen, Managing Director of GoodMobilePhones.co.uk said:

“I think it’s quite surprising to see how many people have taken photos or videos of them and their partners in the bedroom on their phone, particularly those still keep these images and videos of their ex-partners,”

Now remember that sharing is caring.

Anthony Munns