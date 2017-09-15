Wearable technology explored and explained

What is Wearable Technology?

Wearable technology is tech gadgets that people wear, not just like headphones or a watch though, these wearables contain smart sensors and make use of an internet connection, mainly Bluetooth and connect via Wi-Fi to a smartphone. The sensors are used to connect to a person and help people with achieving certain goals which include staying fit and active or losing weight and helps people be more organised.

Types of Wearable Technology

The majority of wearable technology is worn on the wrist, but there are also some that can be attached to the body or hung around the neck. Soon wearables will be an accessory to match the outfit of the day. There are even rings and pendants which have some tech function, and you can also game online at places like River Belle online casino on smartwatches!.

Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

There are currently a wide range of wearables which fit into various categories. Smartwatches are worn on the wrist and can connect to a smartphone and will be able to not only tell the time, but will notify users of calls, messages as well as email and social media notifications. Popular smartwatches from Samsung, Motorola, LG and Sony are the current favourites as well as the Apple Watch. For the health conscious there are fitness trackers which come in various shapes and sizes. These are generally wrist worn or clipped to a belt. These fitness trackers can keep track of physical activity such as how many steps a person takes in a day. The more sophisticated trackers will also monitor heart rate.

Fitness trackers such as the Fitbit will be able to monitor physical activity and will then integrate with software which helps people to be more active. Fitbit has a range of different options to suit everyone and these fitness trackers can monitor sleep, water intake, diet and exercise.

Virtual Reality Technology

Head mounted wearable technology takes users into a virtual world. Examples of these are the Oculus Rift. With this virtual reality headgear users are transported to another world, whether it be gaming or casinos. This is a popular technology and is set to change the future of gaming. Many of the options are expensive, but there are cheaper options on the way which will make this type of wearable technology more accessible to many more people. Google Glass is another option and has features which all users to record and share videos and take pictures. Many of these technologies are currently being improved and will soon become very popular.

Implantable Technology

Implantable technology is implanted under the skin through surgery and is inserted in different forms such as pacemakers and defibrillators. At the moment these implantables are used for people with fatal heart conditions which include a heart that beats too fast. On the horizon are implantables such as birth control and biosensors and these wearables could well change our lives for the better.

Smart Clothing

Smart clothing is garments made with infused silver coated fibres which have conductive properties and these act as sensors which then relay information to a smartphone in real time. Many popular fashion houses are trying out this new technology so that clothing will not only be fashionable but also functional. Smart clothing may even be able to monitor heart rate, breathing as well as stress levels.

Wearable technology is the way of the future and continues to progress as new technologies are discovered to improve how people live, exercise and work.

