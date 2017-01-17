The Top Casino Apps Available Online

With new and exciting apps dropping into both the Android and iPhone app stores nearly every day the list continues to grow which even though makes it all the more appealing to customers by offering a much wider range of choice it can make picking out the best a bit of an unwanted chore.

Couple this with the fact that more and more online operators are now unleashing their own casino apps it can be a veritable smorgasbord out there of potential top flight mobile and tablet-based casino gaming apps.

Thankfully we’ve managed to pick out just some of the best which hopefully make your experience a whole lot better.

BET365 MOBILE

Since the turn of the millennium, Bet365 has become one of the leading online betting operators in the UK and it has firmly established its brand with the British public, especially thanks to its in-play sports betting and other excellent features.

In 2012 they partnered with Playtech and launched their very own Bet365 mobile casino app. There is a superb line-up of classic casino games as well as a whole host of quality slot games to enjoy on the app and what’s more is that new players who sign up to the app today will also be able to enjoy a special 100% matched bonus of up to a maximum of £100 on their first deposit.

JACKPOT CITY ONLINE CASINO

There are plenty of apps out there that work great with iPhones and other Apple devices and alternative casino-based apps which work better with a number of popular Android devices.

Jackpot City is a great example of a casino app that is compatible with both and works brilliantly across both platforms.

It’s powered by Microgaming and so the selection of games is impressive and includes plenty of popular slot experiences such as Tomb Raider, Thunderstruck, Game of Thrones and the Major Millions jackpot game. Mobile players will be able to enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $1600 when they download and join the app.

3-REEL SLOTS DELUXE

Slot fans are well catered for in the mobile casino market but there are still a lot of players out there who don’t enjoy the bigger 5-reel video slots games on offer.

Thankfully this more traditional 3-reel alternative is available for those looking for something a little more simplistic and traditional. The app offers 22 different 3-reel slot games each varying with different win lines and jackpot payouts and all very much worth checking out.

PARTY CASINO

The party casino app is the perfect choice for players looking for a straightforward app that they can sign up to and get playing in next to no time at all.

It features no less than 11 different roulette games and variations, as well as a number of different blackjack games and other popular table games such as craps and baccarat.

What’s more is that Party Casino members can also enjoy a special VIP service where you can collect loyalty points and climb various levels each time you play which can then be exchanged for other special bonuses to use at the site.

Guest