Apple iPhone 8 Release Date And Features

With just over a week left until the official iPhone 8 launch on the 22nd September we give you a round up of what to expect from this upgrade to the every popular line of smartphones that redefined the mobile device.

iPhone 8 price

So how much will the iPhone 8 cost in your country? It seems that the figures currently going around suggest that the prices will be as so for the US, UK and Australia:

iPhone 8 64GB: £699, $699 and AU$1,079

iPhone 8 256GB: £849, $849 and AU$1,329

iPhone 8 design

All‑new glass design, aluminum frame, water and dust resistant

Similar look to the iPhone 7, with bezels and home button

As often is usual with iPhone updates there are welcome upgrades in materials and design/features as well as general enhancements in areas like audio quality.

Sound is improved with stereo speakers offering 25% increase in volume and a deeper overall bass quality. Again no headphone jack like on the Phone 7 offered.

Optional colours include:

Silver, gold and space grey.

Size: A little taller in size at 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mmhich could mean that older cases for the iPhone 7 may not fit even though only a fractional size increase.

Weight: 10g heavier than the iPhone 7.

iPhone 8 power

Brand new A11 Bionic chipset

GPU provides 70% faster graphics over iPhone 7

A brand new processor going by the name f the A11 Bionic Processor will mean that you get between 20-70% faster processing that the iPhone 7 A10 processor..

iPhone 8 display

4.7-inch Retina HD display

Perfect to not stray into the dodgy Phablet territory, the 4.7 inch display as seen on the iPhone 7 means that it’s a manageable size for many people and a nice balance of screen real estate v’s usability and portability.

Improved display:

The Retina HD display has been upgraded and has better colour accuracy and a wider gamut.

And with 3D touch offering pressure sensitive methods of using the phone, the True Tone Technology in the iPhone 8 will also adjust yoru screen colours for the lighting conditions you are in when you use the device.

In term of screen size, you will still get the same 1334 x 750 resolution, so no true HD action still on Apple’s 4.7-inch handset, which will give you a 326ppi pixel density.

iPhone 8 battery

Wireless charging support



An additional cost for the charging pad technology

With a full day’s worth of use set to be the norm on offer from Apple, the iPhone 8 is pretty much the same as the iPhone 7 o that account on a full charge.

With a fast charge options giving you 50% charge after only 30 minutes coming in hand on days wen you need to travel and use the phone a lot and can access a power point.

Wireless charging:

With the glass back offering the wireless charging option, this is technology that will be welcomed and we see growing in popularity as time goes by so no need for clumsy cables and dodgy ports.

You will need the Qi wireless charging pad however to use that feature

iPhone 8 camera features and updates

12MP rear facing camera

4K video at 60fps

1080p slo-mo video at 240fps

With a huge 12MP rear camera bringing in 83% more light and a larger sensor and faster response the camera of the iPhone 8 will make you smile even more.

With increased light this allows for a better dynamic range and low light quality as well as reduced noise in general.

With the camera upgrade Apple has also allowed the video feature to capture at 4K with 60FPS footage and the ever cool slow-mo footage at 240FPS which is twice as slow as the iPhone 7. SO watch out for some cool videos to emerge of stuff going BOOM!

The front facing camera is pretty cool also at the same 7MP from the iPhone7 which as we know is perfect for FaceTime and selfies.

Summary:

All in all we see a capable increase in features and a worthy investment over the Phone 7 but only just!

Anthony Munns