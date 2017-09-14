A List Of Virtual Reality Headsets Available Today Compared

Virtual Reality Headsets

Virtual Reality has quickly become mainstream. What was initially, and not so long ago, a sci-fi type phenomenon, has quickly evolved into a technology that is available to more and more users. Developers continue to improve upon and evolve the current VR technology with the result that there is now an overwhelming variety of VR Helmets to choose from on the market. Here we take a look at some available options, and compare them.

Best VR Headsets For PC And Console

The HTC Vive

The HTC Vive helmet was made in partnership with PC Games company, Valve, and operates with Steam, which is Valve’s gaming ecosystem. HTC comes with 70 sensors which gives 360 degrees head tracking. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate which is what helps to prevent users getting motion sickness.

What sets the Vive apart from other headsets is that it has Lighthouse tracking which allows users to move around while wearing the headset. It does mean loading some additional sensors in your house, but the effects it creates are worth it.

The Vive has the ability to go wireless, and eye tracking is currently in development, and this could make it ideal for playing CAD casino games in the future.

The Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift is probably the most well-known VR headset on the market. Funded by Kickstarter, and developed by Palmer Luckey and American entrepreneur, the Oculus Rift was bought by Facebook for $2 billion and landed Lucky squarely on the Forbes 2016 wealthiest entrepreneurs under the age of 40.

The Oculus Rift plugs into your PC’s USB and DVI ports tracking your head movements to provide 3D images on its screens.

The Rift also has the 90Hz refresh rate helping with preventing motion sickness and uses 2160 x 1200 resolution which works at 233 million pixels per second.

Sony PlayStation VR

PlayStation is a good introductory piece of VR equipment. Although not as advanced as the Rift or Vive, the PlayStation VR is still excellent quality and its price makes it the most affordable option in quality VR Technology today. There is also a large variety of new titles available for playing on the Sony VR.

Samsung Gear VR

VR Tech is notoriously expensive so developers have worked hard to solve this issue by creating VR technology that can be used on a smartphone. These headsets can be plugged into phones and mostly retail for under $100. It is important to note that certain devices will only work with certain smartphones, so it is wise to check before making your purchase.

Although the Samsung Gear VR does not have a lot of changes to the look of the device on a regular basis, it does get a boost from its creators at least every 12 months. The biggest boost this year so far is a new controller which gives players additional immersion into their VR world. The entire experience on the Gear VR will be directly relating to which Samsung phone you use, but across the board, the Gear has a wide 101 degree viewing angle as well as a dark tint to reduce glare.

Google DayDream View

The Google View is currently only compatible with a few phones – some of Motorola’s, and the Google Pixel phone, but this is set to change in the near future. Google has touted the view as being 30% lighter than any other VR device on the market.

The view comes with a great selection of launch apps as well as a bundled handheld controller.

