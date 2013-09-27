Which 2013 tablet is the best for gaming?

Gaming is a popular use for some of today’s newest trends in technology. Laptops first made it possible to use the internet for a myriad of tasks using a wireless connection. Then smartphones came onto the scene which made it possible to have a computer in your pocket. Then a new opening seemed to be created for a device to fall somewhere between the laptop and the smartphone thus, the tablet was born. These devices are preferred by many for their smaller size which makes them much more portable for gaming on the go. One of the best tablets right now for gaming is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3.

Tablets must be at least 7 inches to be considered a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 measures 8 inches which puts it on the smaller end of its class. However, many gamers are thrilled with its dimensions as it makes it much easier to carry with them. The display is much larger than a smartphone for enjoying online casino games. The display’s resolution is an impressive 1280 x 800 display. An Android product, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 runs on the Android operating system. It comes with the 4.2 version, also known as Jelly Bean. Many gamers prefer Android for the number of gaming apps. Also, most online casinos have special Android versions of their site to work optimally with these devices.

The best tablets for gaming have a speedy processor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 doesn’t disappoint here either. Equipped with the 1.5 GHz Exynos 4212 dual core processor, the Galaxy Tab 3 doesn’t have to worry about sluggish performance which can really be a problem when playing on sites such as http://www.gamingclub.com/au/online-roulette Battery life is also important to permit gamers to play on the go. The battery life of this device is approximately 11 hours.

Anthony Munns