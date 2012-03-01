Will Internet TV Take Off In 2012

by Tyler Mikulec

Technology | 6 Comments

Internet TV: A Growing Industry

If anyone were to ask me for my prediction as to which technology market will have the largest growth in the next year, I would answer Internet TV.

Internet TV is a relatively new concept in the technological world and it is growing fast.

People are getting tired of paying for TV services when they can get most of their shows and movies through sources online or Internet TV Devices, these sources are cheaper and more convenient to users who can access whatever content they’d like at whatever time they’d like for little or no money at all.

My favorite way to enjoy Internet TV is through my Roku. Roku is an Internet TV device similar to Apple TV that allows for streaming of multiple services such as Netflix, Hulu Plus, Crackle, and the new Amazon Prime Instant Video.

Options for Internet TV:

Roku is cheap and certainly gets the job done, it is small, portable, and provides flawless streaming. Although my Roku is my favorite choice of Internet TV Devices, there are many more including Apple TV and the developing Google TV.

No matter which device you use, Internet TV provides many unique features that will propel it above and beyond traditional TV providers. It allows you to have any media you want at your command. Most Internet TV Devices allow users to access not only TV shows and movies, but music, games, and photos.

These devices can turn any average living room into a multimedia center. My favorite times to use my Internet TV Device is for when I’m hosting parties, having a movie night with friends, or to catch up on my favorite shows. TV is one of the last remaining areas of technology that hasn’t fully adapted to the internet, now is its time. Please leave your thoughts below.

Tyler Mikulec
  • Guest

    Hi, it is only a matter of time I am sure!

    • Well it seems that 2012 could be the year but there are issues with many areas still to be resolved.

    • Tyler Mikuec

      Like I said in the article I love my Roku device and have heard great things from friends regarding Apple TV but indeed there are flaws in the system that need to be resolved.  While I have my Roku, I still feel the need to have live TV from a provider.

  • Guest

    I enjoy having shows available whenever I want through the internet, however, it is not the same as watching them live. 

  • No

    Yes and No.   My concern is that the big cable companies will whine and complain that they can’t compete and that they’re being drivin out of business by this and will NEED a bail-out!  I mean, they’re TOO BIG TO FAIL, right?

    Here’s the problem with that . . . . PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SCREAMING FOR ALA CARTE PRICING FOR ALMOST 20 YEARS!!!!  If they truly want to save their business they need to quit cramming the cable bill like phone companies cram the phone bill.

    I’d stay with cable, but as a customer they’ve been ignoring what I want.

  • Snavski

    Television in the UK is hardly worth watching, it is expensive, we have to pay a license fee for the worst channel (BBC) and most Sky channels show repeats. We definitely need a change! Could we see the appearance of the Apple TV set on March 7th, it is only a matter of time i think, Steve Jobs did say that he had cracked the connected tv. It will certainly give the Samsung tv sets a run for its money. 