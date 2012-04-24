Sell Your iPhone And Make Some Cash

Discover How You Can Sell iPhones Quickly and Easily

The iPhone has to be one of the greatest status symbols to ever gain notoriety as being exactly that. After all there’s the running joke of “How do you know if somebody has an iPhone?” and the simple answer is that “they tell you” and you know this is exactly what happens and this would have made Steve Jobs smile every day for the rest of his life. Not only did he create a product that literally everyone wants but he also created a product that conducted its very own viral marketing campaign. Do Apple even advertize these phones anymore? Do they need to?

But cell phone technology moves pretty quickly and you can expect your current phone to be out-of-date in around 9-months or less from now. Apple are particularly good at creating products that encourage people to upgrade to the latest model, even if they don’t really need it. Look at the launch of the iPad 3 for example and you got to see the same people camping outside Apple stores for days in advance of the launch just so they could be some of the first to own it.

And the same thing applies to iPhones in that as you’re upgrading you’re eventually going to wind up with handsets you don’t use and this is the prime time for you to sell iPhones for straight-up cash to the team at HelloTotem.com. That old iPhone of yours is worth money to them it will take you literally 90-seconds to head over to their website and complete their online valuation form that tells you exactly how much your phone is worth – even if it’s broken.

So if you want to sell iPhones you don’t use anymore and have a check or Paypal payment sent to you in a few working days then head over to HelloTotem.com right now.

Guest