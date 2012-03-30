Mobile Marketing Interview – Mike Grebennikov – Migrate2Mobile.com

A better approach to outsourcing for businesses wanting to migrate 2 mobile?

In an interview with Mike Grebennikov from Migrate2Mobile.com we learn more about the company that he runs and how they are looking to work with partners globally on areas that mobile technology can help businesses and marketers perform better in.

Adopting a thoroughly modern approach to business Mike has been involved in global technology outsourcing for many years, he now sees the real benefit of having links to this sector but is focused on results based actions rather than following the herd and outsourcing to more and more people who know little about your company with negligible returns.

Migrate2Mobile.com adopt the best of both worlds.

If you are interested in talking with Mike about potential consultancy work or collaborations on projects please contact him on:

sales@migrate2mobile.com

1-866-535-3757 (US)

01305 773996 (UK)

Anthony Munns