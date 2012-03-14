iPad 3 Mini Coming Soon?

Apple just announced the release of the newest member to their tablet family, the iPad 3, but sources are saying that it won’t be the baby of the Apple family for long. According to multiple rumors and sources, Apple will be releasing the “iPad Mini” in their third quarter of this year. Anticipation is building as rumors and speculation spread. The “iPad Mini” would put Apple at the top of the tablet market. This smaller tablet would allow Apple to compete with the likes of the Amazon Kindle as it would tailor to consumers who feel that the current iPad is too large.

Here’s what you can expect out of the new iPad:

7.8” Screen- (Same size as the Kindle)

Retina Screen

5mp iSight Camera

Facetime Camera

4G LTE as well as Wifi

12-15 hour Battery Life

iOS 5

1GHz Dual Core Processor

Full access to App Store

Possible phone call option?

Color: White or Black

16gb, 32gb, and 64gb options

Providers: At&t, Verizon, and Sprint

Price: $299

Projected Release Date: May 2012

At a lower price, the same popular iOS, and a more portable size, the “iPad Mini” could become the kind of the tablet industry. Amazon should take caution as the Mini could prove to be detrimental to the Kindle’s success. Will you buy the “iPad Mini” when it is released later this year?

Tyler Mikulec