iPad 3 Mini Coming Soon?

by Tyler Mikulec

Tablet News | 1 Comment

Apple just announced the release of the newest member to their tablet family, the iPad 3, but sources are saying that it won’t be the baby of the Apple family for long. According to multiple rumors and sources, Apple will be releasing the “iPad Mini” in their third quarter of this year. Anticipation is building as rumors and speculation spread. The “iPad Mini” would put Apple at the top of the tablet market. This smaller tablet would allow Apple to compete with the likes of the Amazon Kindle as it would tailor to consumers who feel that the current iPad is too large.

Here’s what you can expect out of the new iPad:

  • 7.8” Screen- (Same size as the Kindle)
  • Retina Screen
  • 5mp iSight Camera
  • Facetime Camera
  • 4G LTE as well as Wifi
  • 12-15 hour Battery Life
  • iOS 5
  • 1GHz Dual Core Processor
  • Full access to App Store
  • Possible phone call option?
  • Color: White or Black
  • 16gb, 32gb, and 64gb options
  • Providers: At&t, Verizon, and Sprint
  • Price: $299
  • Projected Release Date: May 2012

    At a lower price, the same popular iOS, and a more portable size, the “iPad Mini” could become the kind of the tablet industry. Amazon should take caution as the Mini could prove to be detrimental to the Kindle’s success. Will you buy the “iPad Mini” when it is released later this year?

